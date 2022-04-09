Breweries, food trucks come to Great American Ball Park for beer festival

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Viewing Park has announced the start of Food Truck Summer Series. The viewing park, located on Kraft Avenue just north of 52nd Street, is a beautiful spot to watch aircrafts take off and land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. It's a popular spot during the summer months for plane enthhusiests to flock there to watch the planes come and go. The GFIA viewing park provides great view for aviation buffs and families, and now they'll be able to have some lunch while they're out there too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 27 DAYS AGO