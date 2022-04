3CTV is truly that channel that gives flowers due to those who are in the music world for the south. They have already honored DJ Jubilee, DJ Screw, Producer N.O. Joe and this Sunday be prepared to find out more about the Wreckshop sound. This was another major label from the south that initially transpired from residents from Beaumont who migrated to Houston and created a wave of Hip Hop artists.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO