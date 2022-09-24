ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Everything We Know About the Final Seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever’: Why It’s Ending After Season 4

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3AXf_0f4T85mt00

Devi Vishmakumar is getting ready to graduate. Seven months after Netflix announced that Never Have I Ever had been renewed for season 3 , creator Mindy Kaling revealed in March 2022 that the show had also gotten the green light for its fourth and final installment .

The raunchy teen comedy centers on Devi ( Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ), a 15-year-old Indian-American girl mourning the recent death of her father in addition to the usual high school stresses: attempting to seduce Paxton ( Darren Barnet ), the hottest boy in school, defeating her academic nemesis, Ben ( Jaren Lewison ), and navigating tensions with her best friends. On top of all that, Devi and her mother, Nalini ( Poorna Jagannathan ), are constantly at odds and her beautiful, perfect cousin Kamala ( Richa Moorjani ) has just moved in.

At the start of the first season, Devi is starting her sophomore year of high school and Kaling felt it was fitting to wrap things up around the time that she would graduate.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," the Office alum told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 about the decision to end the series. "There are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, 'OK this is time.'"

She continued: "But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

Kaling and the rest of the writers will likely be able to pack a lot of drama and romance into those remaining seasons. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Paxton agreeing to officially be Devi's boyfriend — just as Ben learns that she had feelings for him — which puts the teen in a position she's never been in before.

" What's Devi going to be as an actual girlfriend in a real relationship with someone who's much more experienced than she is?" showrunner Lang Fisher wondered to ET in July 2021. "This has been her dream for the entire series. ... And now she has one and he is the most popular boy in the school."

She continued: "It's like, 'What is that going to be like?' Is it going to be the dream that she had always imagined it would be or will it be more complicated? And probably it will be more complicated than that. There's still these things like to explore in terms of sex and what do you do if you're a nerd who's done very little and you're dating a much more experienced guy."

Never Have I Eve r's central love triangle will continue to play a part in season 3, with Lewison interested in exploring how Ben will react to this new information.

"I know that for me and for Ben, I really love when he's vulnerable, but I also still love some of that Ben Gross-iness where he's name-dropping and being loud and brash. I never want that to go away," the University of Southern California grad told ET . "For season 3, if we do get that chance, it would be a lot about this inner conflict between Devi, between Aneesa and that growth and maturity. I have no idea what he's thinking and feeling. And I'd be really curious to that."

Keep scrolling to find out what we do know about the final seasons of Never Have I Ever :

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Bachelor Nation’s Shanae Ankney Drama: ADHD Comments, Genevieve Feud and More

The villain arc continues! Some Bachelor Nation fans weren’t thrilled to hear that Shanae Ankney is returning to the franchise for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. “Shanae on BiP doesn’t sit right with me. She wasn’t just a ‘villain,’ she was straight up ableist hello???” one Twitter user wrote after the casting announcement was […]
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richa Moorjani
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Poorna Jagannathan
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Us Weekly

Gabby Windey Kisses Fiance Erich Schwer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: His ‘Support Means Everything’

Can’t help falling in love! Bachelorette star Gabby Windey’s fiancé Erich Schwer visited her during rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars ahead of her Elvis Night performance. “He’s so excited to see me dance,” the 31-year-old ABC personality told her dance partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, of her beau during the Monday, September 26, episode. Schwer, 29, […]
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Everything Meghan Markle Has Said About Her Time on ‘Suits’ Over the Years: ‘I Never Thought My Life Would Be That Awesome’

From performer to princess! Before she crossed the pond for love, Meghan Markle was a successful actress in the states — landing her biggest role on the legal drama Suits. The USA Network series, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2020, was set at a fictitious New York City law firm and followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as he used his photographic memory to talk his way into a job working for attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite being a college dropout.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Never Have I Ever#Indian
Us Weekly

‘Below Deck’ Alum Ashton Pienaar Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sarah McAlpine Cooper: ‘My Love and Respect for You Grows’

His other half! Ashton Pienaar is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sarah McAlpine Cooper, after his exit from Below Deck. The former reality TV star, 32, took to social media on Tuesday, September 27, to reflect on the personal milestone. “Over the last 5 years, my life’s journey has been really all over the place. I’ve shaken things up, put myself out there, done hard work on myself, and peeled back my layers,” he wrote via Instagram. “I followed my personal mantra of having security in the unknown, and kept faith that if I remained true to myself and put in the work, good things would come my way.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’

Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone Are Not Dating After Being Spotted Looking Cozy at Dolce & Gabanna Show

Nothing more to see here! Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone are not dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloe was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the 365 Days star’s rep tells Us on Monday, September 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement to Post-Split Digs

As Lace Morris gears up for her second shot at love in Mexico, Us Weekly is looking back at her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Grant Kemp. Bachelor Nation may remember Lace, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, and Grant, who competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, falling fast on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. After getting matching “Grace” tattoos, the pair got engaged during the finale.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais: She’s ‘Invested’ in My Love Life

An A-list wing woman. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Julia Roberts offered to help her find the man of her dreams. “I just met Julia Roberts,” the NYPD Blue alum, 55, told Entertainment Tonight at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, September 24. “She said, ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this.’ And I said, ‘I can die now,’ like, ‘I don’t even need the boyfriend.'”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s Relationship Timeline

Her final rose! Gabby Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer on season 19 of The Bachelorette, but like most relationships in Bachelor Nation, their journey was full of ups and downs. After developing a strong connection on screen, Schwer began to question whether he was ready to propose after learning Windey had sent home her other […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

217K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy