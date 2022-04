Canon City Stores Lead Fundraising Efforts Again in 2021. For the past nine years, CF Altitude LLC and its Alta Convenience stores have held a winter holiday campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish. Each store puts up a display and encourages customers to donate $1 in order to buy a “wish star” to add to the wall, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish. To foster engagement with the community this year, stores hosted a Wish Week during which employees dressed in holiday gear and held raffles to encourage donations. CF Altitude LLC also provides a company match and all proceeds from the campaign are then donated to the local Make-A-Wish chapter to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 19 DAYS AGO