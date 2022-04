The Padres settled down after a disheartening loss to open their series in Arizona, closing it out with a 10-5 win Sunday as they took three of four from the Diamondbacks. The team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, powered by a Jurickson Profar grand slam, followed by a Jorge Alfaro solo shot – his first homer as a Padre. Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Ha-Seong Kim each scored two runs, while Austin Nola, serving as DH, had two hits.

