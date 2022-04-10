NYPD: 17-year-old arrested in shooting that killed teen, injured 2 others in Melrose

The NYPD says a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting in the Bronx Friday that killed a teen and injured two others.

Police say Jeremiah Ryan is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a gun.

Police say the teen had no prior run-ins with law enforcement. They added that the shooting has destroyed two families.

"Our victim's family and our shooter's family. A hardworking woman raising a child that has zero police contact at all and he goes from smoking marijuana to killing someone," said NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack on Saturday.

Officers say two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were on their way home from school in Melrose around 2 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots on the corner of Saint Ann Avenue and East 156th Street.

Police say 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, a student at University Prep, was fatally shot in the chest. The other two teens are hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly before shots were fired, police say the shooter started gesturing to someone across the street and then took out a gun.

The NYPD says they believe a ghost gun was used in the shooting. Police also said on Saturday that they recovered six shell casings.

Teachers of Yambo stopped by the scene Saturday to lay flowers where a makeshift memorial was set up in memory of Yambo.

This shooting comes just days after a 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in the Bronx and a 12-year-old boy was killed in a Brooklyn shooting.

Community activists say enough is enough, and gathered at the scene Saturday night to denounce the gun violence that is running rampant in the city.

Groups like Save Our Streets and Release The Grip shouted loud and clear and called for justice in Yambo killing.

Dozens of people stood by the makeshift memorial for Yambo and held signs that read "put the guns down" and "we just want to live."

Some in the crowd said they too have lost children to gun violence and they want local politicians to do more.

The Department of Education says Monday they'll have school counselors and NYPD school safety agents on site.