Deadly Sibley fire still being investigated

By Elijah Helton ehelton@iowainformation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIBLEY—Daryl Janssen died after his Sibley home burned down Sunday night, an event still under investigation, the first fire fatality in the town in at least half a century. Janssen, 74, lived at 426 10th St. W. with his younger sister, Darlene Janssen. She was not there that night because she...

