Hailey Bieber says she stepped back from runway modeling after a casting director made a remark that shook her confidence

By Lauren Edmonds
 2 days ago

Hailey Bieber at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2021.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

  • Hailey Bieber appeared in Allure's May issue to discuss her beauty brand, Rhode.
  • Bieber said that she stepped back from runway modeling after an incident with a casting director.
  • She said the remarks hurt her confidence, and she doesn't want to be in a position to "feel small."

Hailey Bieber shared what sparked her decision to step back from the runway.

Bieber spoke to Allure's Darian Symoné Harvin and Zoey Grossman for its May issue about her beauty brand, Rhode. During her conversation, the 25-year-old recalled why she took a break from runway modeling.

"I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important," Bieber told Allure. "He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway."

Bieber, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin , began runway modeling at 14 and made her debut in 2014 after signing with Ford Models.

In the interview, Bieber added: "I don't want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?"

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Bieber still models, appearing in campaigns for Miu Miu , Victoria's Secret , Jimmy Choo , and Levi's. She's also a recurring figure in the front rows of fashion shows, including in February 2020 when she wore a daring minidress to a Saint Laurent fashion show.

In March, Bieber was hospitalized with a small blood clot on her brain that caused a small stroke.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 134

Tamika Hokai
2d ago

Was I the only one reading to see what the director said? lol She did what was best for her. Some people have thicker skin than others and can handle it

Reply(3)
84
Pop Roxx
2d ago

I'm so sick of this girl's face! Sad, uninterested, dead behind the eyes... you're young, famous (by choice), and wealthy; if you can't look less than miserable, stop being photographed.

Reply(4)
66
Conejito
2d ago

Nope, to Tamika, I too wanted to know what was said to her. Yet read full piece and saw nothing but repeat of “something” said. Was the author not informed of what was said or was it just not worth repeating? But when lead sentence mentions it, readers expect to know what was said. Poor journalism or just plain ignorance of what story SHOULD INCLUDE, what was said and the whys of what occurred.

Reply(1)
13
