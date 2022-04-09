1 Dead after possible shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma Police confirmed that a man is dead in Tacoma after a possible...www.q13fox.com
Tacoma Police confirmed that a man is dead in Tacoma after a possible...www.q13fox.com
"Possible shooting." It is or it isn't? When a bullet is makes a sudden stop in you. And Its the result of a gun discharging. Its a shooting.🤔🤔🤔. This isn't news anymore. Its just an Update on how liberal utopia is working for the people. 🙃
my friends & family back east ask me why cops is always filmed in pierce county. because it's high crime
Comments / 8