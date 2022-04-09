ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

1 Dead after possible shooting in Tacoma

q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacoma Police confirmed that a man is dead in Tacoma after a possible...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 8

Flungdoo
2d ago

"Possible shooting." It is or it isn't? When a bullet is makes a sudden stop in you. And Its the result of a gun discharging. Its a shooting.🤔🤔🤔. This isn't news anymore. Its just an Update on how liberal utopia is working for the people. 🙃

Reply
7
Nancy Ashmore
2d ago

my friends & family back east ask me why cops is always filmed in pierce county. because it's high crime

Reply
4
Related
KOMO News

Man found shot, killed outside Tacoma business parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. – A man is dead after an early Monday shooting in Tacoma. Tacoma police say they were called around 12:03 a.m. for the man who had apparently been shot outside a business. Officers responded to the 4300 block of E. Portland Ave. and found the man unresponsive...
TACOMA, WA
95.3 MNC

One dead and another injured after a shooting near Blossom Acres

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near Blossom Acres. Police were called around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to the area of Highland Avenue and Plum Court. On scene, police found an 18-year-old Benton Harbor man dead inside a vehicle. The other shooting victim...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Tacoma Police
Kalamazoo Gazette

1 dead after shooting at Wyoming Walmart; suspect in custody

WYOMING, MI – One person was shot and killed at a Walmart in West Michigan on Monday evening. Wyoming police responded to the fatal shooting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Walmart Supercenter at 355 54th St., according to a post on the city of Wyoming Twitter account. The store remains closed as police investigate.
WYOMING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is in custody after one man died from a shooting in the city of Flint. Genesee County Central Dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Ballenger Highway about 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15. When officers arrived on...
FLINT, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies in kayaking accident near Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim man died in a kayaking accident in the Strait of Juan De Fuca near Neah Bay on Thursday. According to Clallam County deputies who were called to the scene at around 11 a.m., a Neah Bay police officer waded into the water and was able to retrieve the kayak, which he used to bring the kayaker to shore. The officer gave the man CPR until a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived and airlifted the man to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
NEAH BAY, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - One man is dead after a shooting in Easton Monday afternoon, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck. Less than an hour after schools let out in Easton, there were reports of shots fired near the busy intersection of 13th and Washington streets. Police got the call just before 4 p.m. Monday and arrived at the scene to find one victim dead.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy