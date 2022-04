GRAND ISLAND — Eight horses were scratched from Friday afternoon’s racing at Fonner Park because of a quarantine implemented amid equine health problems. A 21-day quarantine has been placed on Barn R, where more than 100 horses are stalled. Two horses were euthanized in the last week — one Wednesday and one Thursday. The cause of their illness has not yet been identified.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO