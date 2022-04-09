ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC baseball schedule for Saturday, April 9

By Andrew Olson
Cover picture for the articleIt’s another full Saturday of SEC baseball. The teams are in their fourth conference series of the 2022 season. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 with a 29-1 overall mark. The Vols are off to a historic 10-0 start in conference play. UT will try to get to 11-0 Saturday...

Malik Benson lists Arkansas in Top-11

One of JUCO’s hottest prospects from the Class of 2023 is getting closer to naming his next destination. Malik Benson, a wide receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kan., listed his top-11 college choices over the weekend, with Arkansas making the cut. Blessed🙏🏿 @recruitgf pic.twitter.com/uDbzHLwVk9 — Malik (Leek) Benson (@Leek_leek5) April 9, 2022 Offers from Power Five programs have come in droves for Benson following a season that saw Benson reel in 43 catches for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, especially those from the Southeastern Conference. Out of his top-11, seven of those hail from the SEC. Arkansas jumped into the sweepstakes on February 28, two days after Oregon offered, and four days after Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina made their offers. At the time of Arkansas’ offer, Benson had fielded offers from 13 power five teams. Since then, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, West Virginia, and Oklahoma have hopped on the trend. Joining Arkansas in Benson’s top-11 are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. More Arkansas recruiting!Barry Dunning: The ultimate teammate
Hogs get late addition to running back room with weekend commit from Arkansas high-schooler

Running back was already going to be the biggest strength of the Arkansas football team. The unit became even deeper over the weekend. Javyean Dyer-Jones, a senior at Little Rock Christian, will join the team in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder picked Arkansas over likely scholarships from Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He joins a stacked Arkansas backfield that returns three players who each ran for more than 500 yards last year, plus speedster AJ Green who ran for more than 225. Dyer-Jones ran for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping LRC to the Class 5A state semifinals in...
Arkansas D-line on the rise: these players will make a difference in 2022

Sacks haven’t been a significant statistic for Arkansas football in a long time. The Razorbacks have shown they can win without having a dynamic pass rush as a unit, even if they have had individual players who can rack up the numbers. McTelvin Agim, Armon Watts and Jeremiah Ledbetter were all those kind of players even during the down years of Arkansas football. Heading into the 2022 season, though, there is reason to think the entire front seven (or six, as the Hogs more often play) can beat some of the team totals of recent years. Arkansas hasn’t finished higher than eighth...
KJ Jefferson is among the SEC’s best quarterbacks, according to On3

As the “talking season” stage of the College Football offseason gets closer, the hype surrounding Arkansas football continues to grow. One of the reason’s for the Razorbacks’ popularity, is quarterback KJ Jefferson. So much so, that Jefferson is thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. Jesse Simonton of On3 released his SEC Quarterback Power Rankings on Sunday, and Jefferson ranks among the conference’s best, checking in at No. 2. Jefferson is behind Alabama’s Bryce Young for the top spot and is ranks higher than Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among...
Alabama Football: As spring winds down an updated SEC QB ranking

A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
No, seriously: Arkansas football picked to upset Alabama in 2022

The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one. They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition. Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s...
Alabama Baseball Slides Into NCAA’s Top 25

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team ranked in at No. 24 in this week's D1 NCAA baseball rankings, the team's first ranking of the season thus far. This comes after a weekend sweep against then-No. 9 Ole Miss, putting Alabama's conference record at 7-5 and adding to its winning streak, which now sits at six. The Tide's completed four sweeps this season.
