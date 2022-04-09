ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Keeping and disposing of hazardous chemicals safely

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdv45_0f4T3kNQ00

NORFOLK, Va. - If you're planning to do some spring cleaning, keep in mind there are some chemicals around the house that should not be put in the trash.

Keep Norfolk Beautiful, part of the regional organization AskHRGreen.org , held a collection event Saturday morning for residents looking to get rid of paints, cleaning solutions, yard chemicals and other hazardous waste.

"People can't put these items into the blue bin or the green bin," said Sarah Sterzing, Education Manager for Keep Norfolk Beautiful. "It's going to leech into our water system and our groundwater."

Sterzing says AskHRGreen.org is currently in the middle of its Great American Cleanup effort to clean area communities, with collection events like the one in Norfolk planned for all over.

But she's also quick to point out most cities and counties offer disposal services year-round.

"Look on your city's website or call your city's call center," she suggests.

But even before disposal, Sterzing says there are methods to keep hazardous waste safely contained and out of harm's way.

"The biggest thing is making sure they're under lock and key. You don't want children or pets to get near those items," she tells News 3. "Try and have an understanding of what you actually need. Don't overpurchase."

Click HERE for hazardous waste collection events scheduled in our area. AskHRGreen.org has information about year-round city collection programs on its website .

Related
GreenMatters

Is Plastic Wrap Recyclable? Here's How to Safely Dispose of Pesky Plastic Wrap, Explained

Sometimes, it can be hard to discern what items are recyclable, especially with an influx of single-use plastics during the coronavirus pandemic. Plastic wrap is a common item used in baking, sealing, and securing food items. Plastic wrap, also known as cling wrap, Saran Wrap, or cling film, is a handy item in the kitchen, but is plastic wrap recyclable? Here's everything we know.
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: How to safely dispose of expired medications and household cleaners

Every day my email box loads up with messages, many of which contain questions from you, my dear readers. And if you've sent a message, you are aware by now that while I read my mail and keep it filed, I just do not have enough time in my days to answer every message personally. However, I reach into that file regularly and select questions I believe will have a wide appeal for readers.
HEALTH
insideedition.com

How to Safely Store Gasoline to Avoid Fire Hazards

Gas prices are at all-time highs, with some stations in Los Angeles showing prices of well over $7 per gallon. But experts say not to let the high prices cause you to risk your safety. “You could be seriously injured, if not killed from a flash fire from gasoline,” Chief...
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Recycled Plastics Harm Environment by Leaking Hazardous Chemicals, According to Experts

According to studies, recycled plastic bottles leak more hazardous substances into their contents than new plastic bottles. Over 150 contaminants were discovered in plastic bottles that were transferred into liquids. Around 18 people had blood levels that were over the legal limit. Researchers have cautioned that a commonly recycled plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
