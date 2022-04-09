Keeping and disposing of hazardous chemicals safely

NORFOLK, Va. - If you're planning to do some spring cleaning, keep in mind there are some chemicals around the house that should not be put in the trash.

Keep Norfolk Beautiful, part of the regional organization AskHRGreen.org , held a collection event Saturday morning for residents looking to get rid of paints, cleaning solutions, yard chemicals and other hazardous waste.

"People can't put these items into the blue bin or the green bin," said Sarah Sterzing, Education Manager for Keep Norfolk Beautiful. "It's going to leech into our water system and our groundwater."

Sterzing says AskHRGreen.org is currently in the middle of its Great American Cleanup effort to clean area communities, with collection events like the one in Norfolk planned for all over.

But she's also quick to point out most cities and counties offer disposal services year-round.

"Look on your city's website or call your city's call center," she suggests.

But even before disposal, Sterzing says there are methods to keep hazardous waste safely contained and out of harm's way.

"The biggest thing is making sure they're under lock and key. You don't want children or pets to get near those items," she tells News 3. "Try and have an understanding of what you actually need. Don't overpurchase."

Click HERE for hazardous waste collection events scheduled in our area. AskHRGreen.org has information about year-round city collection programs on its website .