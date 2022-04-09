ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska GOP picks Flood in June 28 special election

By Aaron Sanderford (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNxVx_0f4T3gqW00

UPDATE 4/9/2022 1:15 p.m.

This June’s special election to finish out the last six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term has a Republican nominee: former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood.

The executive committee of the Nebraska Republican Party, about 30 Republicans from across the state, chose Flood Saturday to take on fellow State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks , a Democrat.

Flood handily beat Air Force retiree John Glen Weaver, 24-5.

Flood, in a letter and a brief speech to the committee members, watching in person and online, said the focus needs to be firing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

He highlighted his business experience and his work in the Legislature cutting taxes and fighting abortion, which he said is closer now to being made illegal than it has been in decades.

“It is urgent that we nominate a Republican candidate who can win the upcoming special election, win in May and November and help Republicans take back the House,” Flood wrote.

In a news conference after securing the nomination, Flood said Nebraskans want Congress to focus on inflation, border security, strengthening the military and protecting families.

Weaver wrote to committee members, as well, saying Nebraska Republicans want a “political outsider” to face “a strong Democratic challenger.”

Weaver told the committee Nebraska needs “a new, fresh perspective.” He said Republicans would win the seat no matter who they pick, so conservatives should pick who they like best.

Flood, of Norfolk, returned to the Legislature in 2020 after serving two terms from 2005-2013. Pansing Brooks is serving her second term since joining the Legislature in 2015.

Flood challenged Fortenberry after federal prosecutors charged the nine-term GOP congressman with lying to the FBI about illegal foreign campaign funds raised for his campaign.

Fortenberry was convicted of three felonies in March, including trying to hide the donations. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28, the same day Nebraska holds its special election for his replacement.

J.L. Spray, a Lincoln lawyer and national GOP committee member, said the special election is important because it could give the winner an edge in seniority over all other first-term House members in 2023. Seniority matters in congressional committees, creating a pecking order toward leadership of subcommittees and committees.

Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch said he expects Flood to beat Pansing Brooks, describing her as too liberal for the state. Pansing Brooks has said Nebraskans deserve more than the politics of division and fear.

Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln, Bellevue and much of eastern Nebraska outside Omaha, are presented with three elections this year:

  • The May 10 primary will decide which candidates move on to the traditional November general election.
  • The June 28 special election will decide who finishes out Fortenberry’s term, which ends in January.
  • The Nov. 8 general election will decide which candidate serves a two-year term in the House of Representatives starting next year.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

GOP lawmakers scramble to undo new law as their grassroots base fumes. Democrats aren't rushing to help

Shamed by angry grassroots activists, Republican lawmakers at the Arizona Capitol have spent the past week trying to undo part of a voting bill they rushed into law with unanimous support. Their first attempt failed, and hopes for a quick fix are getting dashed by Democrats, who see no need to lend their votes to help Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election#Gop#Republicans#State#Air Force#House#Nebraskans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy