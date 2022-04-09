Silver Alert canceled for missing Hendricks County man
UPDATE: This Silver Alert was canceled on Saturday, April 9.
HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department says a man last seen Saturday morning could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Christopher Steadmon, 26, was last seen April 9 at 9 a.m. Steadmon is missing from Camby and was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants and white tennis shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Christopher Steadmon, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
