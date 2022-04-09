ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Environmental firm collects data at Woodbridge school amid cancer cluster concerns

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKJxw_0f4T3Wy800

Environmental testing began Saturday morning at a New Jersey high school amid concerns there could be a cancer cluster associated with the school.

The testing came about when a former student at Colonia High School in Woodbridge stricken with brain cancer got suspicious. His sister and wife, who both went to the school, also ended up with a similar diagnosis.

He then discovered through social media that nearly 100 other former students and staff have had brain cancer.

The township approved at least $450,000 for a private environment firm to carry out the testing.

On Saturday morning, equipment was being used inside and outside the school to check for elevated levels of radiation.

Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac says testers will be leaving “canisters” around the school for two weeks, then collect and analyze data to “determine if there's any issues with the air quality inside."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Colonia, NJ
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cluster#Woodbridge School#Brain Tumor#Colonia High School
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

After This Pediatrician Took Her 6-Year-Old to Get Her COVID Vaccine, 'It Was a Whole Celebration'

Dr. Lanre Falusi, 41, is a mom of three girls (ages 6, 3 and 1), a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. She also is the co-host, with another physician-mom, of the podcast Health and Home with the Hippocratic Hosts, to share evidence-based, accurate information on health and parenting. In early November, days after the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, her oldest daughter Alayo, received the first of her two shots. She shares why it was so important for her daughter to be vaccinated as soon as possible, as told to PEOPLE.
WASHINGTON, DC
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy