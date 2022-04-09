ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Pinellas Park man faces murder charges in wife’s death

By Justine Griffin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQOi8_0f4T32op00
Keyuhn Chambers, 41, of Pinellas Park. [ Courtesy of the Pinellas Park Police Department ]

A 41-year-old Pinellas Park man faces murder and attempted murder charges in connection to the death of his wife, a 33-year-old woman.

The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a call for service at the Clear Harbor Apartments, located at 11260 U.S. Highway 19 N., on Friday at 1 p.m. A man, later identified at Keyuhn Chambers, was seen with blood on his clothes and blood was found around the apartment complex, according to a media release.

Chambers fled the complex on foot before officers arrived at the scene, the release said, but was later located and taken into custody.

A chemical odor was coming from the apartment, officers said. Inside officers found Chrystal Williams who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. A four-month-old infant was found with a garbage bag over their head, police said. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where Williams died.

The apartment building was evacuated while the Pinellas Park Fire Department officials investigated the odor coming from the apartment for any potential danger, the release said. Two first responders were treated at local hospitals for inhalation of the unknown chemical and were released.

Williams and Chambers were married, police said. Her death is still under investigation. The infant, who was not injured, was determined to be the child of Williams’ friend.

Chambers had blood visible on his clothing when officers took him into custody, the release said. He was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and faces attempted murder and murder charges.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinellas Park, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Virginia man who is raising Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother Zachary shows up at court to support the mass murderer as he faces death penalty

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was supported in court on Thursday by the man raising his 21-year-old orphaned brother as if he were his own son. Cruz, now 23, is back in court to be sentenced. It is likely to take until September for a jury to determine whether or not he should be executed or sentenced to life without parole for murdering 17 people at the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School on Valentine's Day, 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Park Police#Booke
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy