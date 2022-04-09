ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin releases statement on the passing of Dwayne Haskins

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tdet_0f4T2jSU00

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed on Saturday in South Florida when he was struck by a car. Despite only being with the team for one season, Haskins was very much a part of the Steelers family and he will be missed.

Head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement on the loss of Haskins.

I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.

Everyone here at Steelers Wire wishes his family peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Dump Truck

10:35 AM PT -- Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene," the agency announced Saturday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Former Steelers QB Signs With New Team: Fans React

From one AFC North team to another, former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns Adam Schefter reports. The 27-year-old backup joins a QB room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield (for now). Fans reacted to the Steelers’ fourth-round pick leaving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Wire
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Contract Reportedly Has Major Exception

The Cleveland Browns knew going into the Deshaun Watson move that there were 22 reasons it could possibly go wrong. And because of that, it looks like the club put some provisions into his massive five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal to protect itself should something go awry. A couple weeks...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adam Schefter Deletes Controversial Tweet About Dwayne Haskins

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the tragic passing of 24-year-old quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning. Schefter’s original message explained that the former Ohio State star died when he was struck by a car in South Florida — but it also included an unnecessarily negative remark about the QB’s NFL career.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Brett Favre

Brett Favre was in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week. According to a new report from Mississippi Today, Favre is involved in an alleged scandal with the state’s former governor. “Favre reportedly used “special access” to Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and other power players who accessed the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy