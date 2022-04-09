Steelers HC Mike Tomlin releases statement on the passing of Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed on Saturday in South Florida when he was struck by a car. Despite only being with the team for one season, Haskins was very much a part of the Steelers family and he will be missed.

Head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement on the loss of Haskins.

I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.

Everyone here at Steelers Wire wishes his family peace and comfort during this difficult time.