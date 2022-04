Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback who was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019 and now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning. He was 24. Haskins was struck by a dump truck in Broward County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in the Boca Raton area training with other Pittsburgh players, according to teammates' social media accounts. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO