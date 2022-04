Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the leadoff spot on Monday afternoon against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. McCutchen was in the cleanup spot on Sunday against a right-handed starter, but he is at the top of the order versus a southpaw on Monday afternoon. Hunter Renfroe is cleaning up for the Brewers and Kolten Wong is down in the seventh spot.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO