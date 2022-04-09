Aaron Hicks not in Yankees' Saturday lineup

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
The New York Yankees picked up their second consecutive win of the 2022 regular season, taking down the Boston Red Sox with phenomenal pitching (2-1). After being knocked out of the Wild Card by Boston last year, the Yankees clearly had something to prove this week, showcasing resiliency and efficiency at all levels.
Giancarlo Stanton walked out of the batter's box as a sellout crowd in the Bronx unleashed a deafening roar. Admiring his work, the slugger flung his bat, skipping into his home run trot. Stanton had just demolished a two-run home run in the sixth inning on Saturday, a 437-foot blast...
The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
Going into the second game of the Yankees’ 2022 season, all eyes were on Luis Severino as he made his first start of the year and his first since 2019. While there was some solid stuff to take away from his outing, for the second straight day, the win came courtesy of the large men in the Yankees’ lineup.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
You can’t win them all. No one knows that better than former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter, who lost his first game as New York Mets skipper on Sunday. The Washington Nationals beat the Mets, 4-2, to avoid a season-opening four game sweep. New York had been trying...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
Giancarlo Stanton hit a tie-breaking two-run home run with one out in the sixth inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. Stanton homered for the second consecutive game when he hit a 437-foot drive into the left-field bleachers...
After powering past the Red Sox in an extra-innings victory on Opening Day, the Yankees stuck with a similar approach in their second ballgame of the season on Saturday. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton both went yard for the second time in as many days, leading New York to a 4-2 win over their rivals at Yankee Stadium.
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
Kiké Hernández continues to impress in his role as a full-time center fielder. While he had ample experience at the position in his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernández has been playing the position more than ever over his first season and change with the Boston Red Sox.
Make that a double dose of revenge for the New York Yankees against their American League East rival. The Boston Red Sox blew their second lead in as many days Saturday at Yankee Stadium, allowing four unanswered runs en route to a 4-2 loss to New York that drops them to 0-2.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Rendon is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez. Our models project Rendon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is four days old and the Boston Red Sox got their first win of the season. After one game was postponed due to rain, Boston had lost the first two games to the rival New York Yankees. Josh Donaldson, whom the Yankees traded for...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez. Our models project Marsh for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel points.
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
The Seattle Mariners will start Cal Raleigh at catcher for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Raleigh will cover catching duties for the Mariners Monday while Luis Torrens takes the evening off. Raleigh has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.3 fantasy points against the Twins.
Comments / 0