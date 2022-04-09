ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to his Detroit home

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaqVf_0f4T1sGQ00
Lorne Bowman

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home.

Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes.

He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to deal with a family matter.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Friday in a statement. “We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future. He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger.”

Bowman said in a statement that “the University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Basketball
Madison, WI
College Basketball
SCDNReports

Michigan Woman Wanted After Fatal Shooting

Michigan Woman Wanted After Fatal ShootingScreenshot. A woman in Michigan is wanted by police after fatally shooting a man and then reporting the shooting to police. Shanitra Newson reportedly shot the unnamed man in Detroit after they got into a heated argument.
DETROIT, MI
WausauPilot

Police officer, Wisconsin Rapids native, shot in Minnesota

A Wisconsin Rapids native working as a police officer in Minnesota was shot Tuesday while responding to an active shooter in a residential neighborhood in Roseville, officials said. Officer Ryan Duxbury, a 2014 Lincoln High School graduate, is in serious condition as of Friday. Officials say Duxbury was tracking a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
WLUC

2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home

TOWN OF NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - UPDATE: We have new information regarding a mobile home explosion in Niagara Sunday morning. A GoFundMe page has been created by the victims’ family. The page says the couple, Joe and Debi Henrich, is currently at a hospital in Milwaukee. The Henrich’s daughter,...
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries April 8, 2022

William (Bill) Notz, 81, of Schofield, passed away peacefully at home, on April 1st, 2022, surrounded by his loving children. He was born to William and Adeline (Beise) Notz in Manitowoc, WI on February 19th, 1941. He graduated from DC Everest High School in 1959 where he met Elizabeth (Betty) Chack “the love of his life.” They got married on February 23, 1963. They then moved to Milwaukee where Bill worked for Best Block Company driving a delivery truck. They went on to have three children: Lisa, Jill, and Steven Notz.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#Detroit#Ap
Forbes Advisor

Best Home Warranty Companies In Wisconsin March 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. If you want to avoid shelling out a lot of money for potential appliance and home systems repairs, then a home warranty might be a good idea. There are many warranty options and coverage levels so it’s important to do some research before choosing a home warranty.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WausauPilot

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 30 points, Bucks rout Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday night. “I knew I had to be aggressive and play downhill tonight,” Antetokounmpo said. “Even when we had the big lead, I kept going, because this is the time of year when you build good habits. Now isn’t the time to cheat the game.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wolfpack Lacrosse

For Wausau Pilot & Review WAUWATOSA – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team split a pair of contests held at Wauwatosa East High School on Saturday. Wausau fell to the Westside Madison Crusaders in a lopsided first contest 15-1. The Wolfpack came from behind to defeat the Wauwatosa Blazers 6-5 on a late […]
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks used the final game of the regular season to rest up before defending their NBA crown. The Cavaliers didn’t have any such luxury. Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points as Cleveland took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 victory Sunday over the Bucks, who sat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kamari McGee talks decision to leave Phoenix basketball

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The offseason hasn't exactly gone the way Green Bay men's basketball coach Will Ryan hoped. Nine players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season and promising freshman Kamari McGee one of those names heading elsewhere. Cody Krupp caught up with the Horizon League all-freshman team honoree to find out why he decided to leave the Phoenix program.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy