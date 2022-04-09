ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NY

Bridgeport Rotary Club volunteers help Habitat for Humanity build homes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27m6Od_0f4T1rNh00

Bridgeport Rotary Club volunteers help Habitat for Humanity build homes

About 20 volunteers from the Bridgeport Rotary Club are helping Habitat for Humanity build two homes in the area.

The volunteers are working on a three-family home that will be located on Clifford Street and another home on Goodwin Place in Stratford.

The group says every bit of help makes a difference and hopes their message of paying it forward inspires others in the community.

"Every time you hit a nail with that hammer, it is going towards building that home,” said Kevin Moore, of Habitat for Humanity.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

$13.5 Million Donation To Help Habitat For Humanity Of Metro Denver Fill ‘Major Deficit Of Housing Units’

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Colorado families will have greater access to affordable housing thanks to a record-breaking donation from Mackenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world. Scott recently donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Habitat for Humanity, $13.5 million of which was given to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, the region’s largest single donation ever. (credit: CBS) “This incredible gift will allow Habitat to accelerate our pipeline of construction over the next few years to meet the growing need for housing in our community,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Stratford, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Moore
ABC10

‘It's been such a blessing’ | Future Habitat for Humanity homeowner grateful to volunteers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All this month, ABC10 has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento in supporting the organization’s Women Build event. All throughout Women’s History Month, more than 500 women have come out to help build Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need. It’s at Habitat’s Mandolin Estates in Sacramento, where 13 homes are in various stages of construction. Every family receiving one of these homes puts in 500 hours of so-called “sweat equity,” as they work alongside volunteers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Usher at shows or help the Brown County Humane Society

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Habitat For Humanity#Charity
WMBF

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new house in Conway on Monday. Melody Dennison will be receiving the house for her and her family to live in. She is especially excited because now her mother will be able to visit her home. Currently,...
CONWAY, SC
CBS Boston

‘My Dream Actually Came True’: Salisbury Families Celebrate New Homes From Habitat For Humanity

SALISBURY (CBS) – Kids tossed a football around in their new yards Wednesday as their parents proudly stared at the keys to their new homes on Old County Road in Salisbury. “Words can’t express,” begins Willy Gerard, a Haitian immigrant and single dad to a pair of small children. He chokes back tears before finishing, “I don’t have words. That’s how proud I am.” This was the day that three deserving families got to check out their new digs – all built by the global non-profit Habitat for Humanity. “It’s a dream,” says single Mom Jessica Rivera, “that I never thought possible.” Rivera and her...
SALISBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven Rotary Club turns 50

Al Gilless didn’t know much about Rotary International back in 1972. But when Joe Crawford came to visit him at his Union Oil service station on Millbranch Road and told him he wanted to start a Rotary Club in Southaven, Gilless agreed to join. “We met in the old...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy