Bridgeport Rotary Club volunteers help Habitat for Humanity build homes

About 20 volunteers from the Bridgeport Rotary Club are helping Habitat for Humanity build two homes in the area.

The volunteers are working on a three-family home that will be located on Clifford Street and another home on Goodwin Place in Stratford.

The group says every bit of help makes a difference and hopes their message of paying it forward inspires others in the community.

"Every time you hit a nail with that hammer, it is going towards building that home,” said Kevin Moore, of Habitat for Humanity.