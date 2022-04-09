ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League wrap: Everton beat Manchester United to boost survival bid as Chelsea hammer Southampton

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6w1i_0f4T1kRq00

Anthony Gordon grabbed a 27th-minute winner as Everton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Gordon’s deflected effort proved enough for Frank Lampard’s men to bounce back from their midweek loss to relegation rivals Burnley and move four points clear of the drop zone.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick made half a dozen changes including bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford but his side suffered another blow to their top-four ambitions.

Rashford was thwarted twice by Jordan Pickford before Everton seized their chance, with Gordon’s effort deflecting off Harry Maguire and wrong-footing David De Gea as it sailed into the net.

Everton were forced to cling on in the dying stages, with Paul Pogba forcing a fine save out of Pickford then the goalkeeper also being called upon to deny Ronaldo on the half-volley in stoppage time.

Arsenal also suffered another blow in their bid to reach the Champions League slots as Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu gave Brighton their first win in eight games with a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N87Wn_0f4T1kRq00

Mikel Arteta’s men failed to improve on last week’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace with Mwepu cutting the ball back for Trossard to sweep home the 28th-minute opener.

Gabriel Martinelli had an effort ruled out by VAR just before the break and Mwepu increased the visitors’ lead with a superb finish in the 66th minute before Martin Odegaard’s 89th-minute consolation.

Chelsea strengthened their grip on third place by cruising to a 6-0 win at woeful Southampton, who could count themselves lucky that the visitors eased off the gas with one eye on their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz saw Thomas Tuchel’s men ease back from last week’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to Brentford, and it should have been more with Werner twice also hitting the frame of the goal.

Werner netted his second shortly after the interval and when Mount made it six after 51 minutes another 9-0 loss for Saints looked on the cards, but Tuchel opted to rest the likes of Havertz and Mount as his side eased home.

Leeds took a giant stride towards top-flight survival and surely consigned Watford to the drop as they charged to a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIX7N_0f4T1kRq00

Raphinha put the visitors in front with a shot off a post in an otherwise forgettable first half, before Rodrigo’s 73rd-minute effort all but ensured Jesse Marsch’s men would extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Jack Harrison rocketed home Leeds’ third five minutes from time to send the jubilant visitors nine points clear of the bottom three.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Enock Mwepu
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Everton#Southampton#Burnley#Arsenal#Var
Yardbarker

Chelsea's Mason Mount 'Pleased' With Brace Against Southampton

Mason Mount has admitted that he is pleased with his brace for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The midfielder got on the scoresheet twice, along with Timo Werner, as Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also netted in the impressive 6-0 win at St Mary's. Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Champions League: Liverpool, Madrid defend 2-goal leads

BAYERN MUNICH-VILLARREAL (0-1) Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half. Champion in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern’s title defense was ended by the French side in the quarterfinals last season. Villarreal is trying to reach the last four of the Champions League for only a second time after 2006. The team based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain hadn’t even made it to the quarterfinals since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich 2-0 Burnley - Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side's 2-0 defeat at bottom club Norwich was a "huge setback" in terms of staying in the Premier League. The Clarets crashed to defeat in a tense relegation battle to leave Dyche's side four points from safety with eight games remaining. Their latest defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy