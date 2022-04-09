ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested following Atascadero-area pursuit

A car chase that started in Atascadero ended in two arrests near Santa Margartia.

The incident started Friday around 7:20 p.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer reportedly noticed a Ford Escape getting onto southbound Highway 101 from Santa Rosa Road in Atascadero at speeds of approximately 100 mph.

Officers say the driver continued speeding and driving recklessly through traffic before stopping north of Highway 58.

The driver, identified as a 22-year-old woman from Hanford, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obstructing a peace officer.

The front passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Coalinga, was also arrested for public intoxication and obstructing a peace officer, according to CHP.

Officers say both were uncooperative before being detained.

