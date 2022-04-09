ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 14:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Juno Ridge, or over Juno Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near I-95 and Blue Haven Blvd at 4:46 PM EDT with this severe thunderstorm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Juno Beach and North Palm Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 01:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Showers occurring along I-80 may cause slick driving conditions Isolated to scattered rain showers continue across I-80 from Battle Mountain to West Wendover. A combination of radar and NDOT cameras are showing these showers and wet roadways. A mix of rain and snow showers are possible at the highest passes and summits along this stretch. These showers are moving to the east at 15-20 MPH. Travelers along I-80 should use caution due to wet and slick road conditions. Please reduce speed and use low beams when necessary. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Interstates 5 and 210, as well as Highway 118.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 01:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing beaches of Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset A shower with strong wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Somerset, southern Worcester and northern Accomack Counties through 700 PM EDT At 622 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a shower over Westover, or 7 miles south of Princess Anne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This showers will be near Pocomoke City and West Pocomoke around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this shower include Horntown, Boxiron, Oriole, Cokesbury, Goodwill, Public Landing, Fairmount, Upper Hill, Greenbackville and Rehobeth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with up to 22 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills including portions of Highway 138 including Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tree damage is possible from snow loading, especially along more remote roads away from Highway 138. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach an inch an hour at times. Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 1 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Nye County, South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; White Pine County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have subsided below warning criteria and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Craigmont, Winchester, and Kamiah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Elevations above 5000 feet in North Central, Northeast and Southeast Siskiyou County. This include Grass Lake Pass near Mt. Hebron. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:21:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-12 07:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 9 to 11 ft will continue to impact south facing shores. * TIMING...through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 621 AFIAFI ASO GAFUA APERILA 11 2022 ...O loo fa`aauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 9 i le 11 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le taeao i le Aso Lua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e aave le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon until 4 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind gusts are expected late this afternoon and this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches Sula to Lost Trail Pass and 4 to 7 inches at Lolo Pass. Northerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow at times. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT

Community Policy