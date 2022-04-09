ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel Thursday morning, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Localized areas of around 5 inches of snow are possible. Northerly winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in Colorado. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Affected routes include Interstate 70, Highway 385, and Highway 40. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While precipitation is currently light to moderate rain, a transition to wet snow is anticipated as precipitation increases in intensity. Heavy, wet, accumulating snow is most likely to occur between 5 AM and 12 PM MDT today. Slippery road conditions and sudden, significant reductions in visibility are likely, especially on Interstate 70 in western portions of Kit Carson county.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:38:00 Expires: 2022-03-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING .A north-northwest swell arrives today building surf heights along north facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Lifeguard#High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greene, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greene; Lawrence DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Greene and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lucas, Marion, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Huron; Lucas; Marion; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible this morning.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Valley, Northern Phillips, Central and Southern Valley and Central and Southeast Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Garfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Late this morning through early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, and 4 to 6 inches across Eastern Teton and the southern half of Chouteau County. Higher amounts in the Highwood Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon. * WHERE...Cheyenne and Rawlins Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and blowing dust is expected, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property in addition to producing areas of blowing dust that could result in localized diminished visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest between late morning and early afternoon near the Colorado border and during the mid to late afternoon across Kansas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Roberts HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Hemphill, Lipscomb and Roberts Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, CENTRAL TO NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND EASTERN PLAINS BELOW ANY SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SIGNIFICANT SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Very strong to potentially damaging wind gusts to around 65 or 70 mph are then possible today along and east of the central mountain chain as well as over portions of northwest and west central NM. Elsewhere, wind gust near 50 mph will be likely. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to be concentrated along and east of the Middle Rio Grande Valley where relative humidity will be lowest. While temperatures will be cooler than normal Wednesday, extremely dry conditions with widespread and long duration single digit relative humidity values will be combined with strong wind speeds. This will yield critical fire weather conditions areawide below significant snowpack. Strong winds and low humidity values will persist on Thursday across northeast New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging between 8 and 15 percent below 8500 feet. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy