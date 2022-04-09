High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel Thursday morning, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Localized areas of around 5 inches of snow are possible. Northerly winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in Colorado. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Affected routes include Interstate 70, Highway 385, and Highway 40. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While precipitation is currently light to moderate rain, a transition to wet snow is anticipated as precipitation increases in intensity. Heavy, wet, accumulating snow is most likely to occur between 5 AM and 12 PM MDT today. Slippery road conditions and sudden, significant reductions in visibility are likely, especially on Interstate 70 in western portions of Kit Carson county.
