ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police arrested suspect behind triple shooting that killed girl in the Bronx, officials say

By Anthony DiLorenzo
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLFqC_0f4T1V9p00

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo in the Bronx.

They said detectives used witness accounts and a video trail to track down 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan. Timothy McCormack, NYPD deputy chief, said the suspect had no prior criminal record. Ryan was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRyMq_0f4T1V9p00
A photo of Angellyh Yambo, the 16-year-old who died in the Bronx shooting. (Credit: Family of Angellyh Yambo)

A community and family mourned the straight-A student’s murder after being caught in a shootout on East 155th Street.

“Worst phone call anybody could get. I just hope this violence stops; it’s hurting a lot of us,” Yambo’s aunt said.

Her aunt spoke to PIX11 News moments after the arrest was made in the shooting Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to hold it together to be with one another and give support where we can,” she said.

Arrests made in fatal shooting of 61-year-old bystander

Teachers from Yambo’s high school in the Bronx laid flowers and lit candles near where the 16-year-old was gunned down Friday afternoon. The crossfire also injured another 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The three students were not walking together when gunshots rang out and they all attended different schools.

The chancellor called it a “despicable act of violence, one that has other parents concerned for their children’s safety, as well.

“I empathize as a parent getting the news your child has passed when you send her to school. Just the idea of getting that call is traumatic,” Raquel Billings, a parent, said.

Yambo’s family joined the chorus of city residents begging for the gun violence to end.

“Please no guns, they’re killing our children, innocent people who don’t deserve it. Please, please stop,” Yambo’s aunt said.

Family and friends of Yambo have started a GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses. The two other children who were shot are hospitalized but expected to fully recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Arrests made in fatal shooting of 61-year-old bystander

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested two suspects accused of killing 61-year-old Juana Soriano De-Perdomo Monday. The two suspects — 20-year-old Donald Johnson and his brother, 33-year-old Rakell Hampton — were arrested Friday morning, NYPD Chief James Essig said. Johnson is accused of firing five shots Monday evening; at least one of those shots […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Exclusive: Subway assault victim ‘terrified’ to ride rails

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Wynter White spent her birthday in the emergency room eating cake. Still, she told PIX11 News, it could have been worse. She suffered a sprained wrist and injured leg after being attacked at the Fulton Street subway station Wednesday. White is just the latest in a series of subway assault victims […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nypd#The Bronx#Guns#Melrose#Pix11 News
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

$30K watch stolen at gunpoint from woman in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A $30,000 watch was stolen off the wrist of a woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, the NYPD said. The robbery — caught on video — happened in Mott Haven at 6:05 a.m. on March 27, police said. The 30-year-old victim was walking into her home with three friends […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy