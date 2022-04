MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Sixth District Councilwoman Cathy Bevins will not be seeking re-election. Bevins on Tuesday announced that she would not be seeking a fourth term. The councilwoman became the subject of much criticism last year when she briefly moved out of her district, realized she had violated the county charter, then moved back into the Sixth District. Bevin … Continue reading "Councilwoman Bevins to not seek re-election" The post Councilwoman Bevins to not seek re-election appeared first on Nottingham MD.

