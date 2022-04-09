ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With a few tweaks, new Lodi City Council boundaries set

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

As predicted, the Lodi City Council on Wednesday approved new voting district boundaries recommended by staff that differ just slightly from the existing ones.

The council approved the “Yellow” redistricting map by a 4-0 vote, which moves a south Lodi neighborhood bordered by Harney Lane and Wyndham and Legacy ways from Councilman Alan Nakanishi’s District 1 and into Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi’s District 5.

New boundaries also extend the western edge of Councilman Shak Khan’s District 4 from the railroad tracks to School Street, as well as expand the district to the eastern city limits south of East Pine Street, currently part of District 5.

While discussing the map, Nakanishi referenced a comment Hothi made during a previous meeting about merely “tweaking” districts by redistributing voters from larger districts and into those with substantially less voters.

“This is a prudent, wise suggestion that makes sense,” Nakanishi said. “If we could leave the districts intact, it would cause less disenfranchisement of Lodi voters. The yellow map does that. It keeps our districts intact. The only difference would be that those districts that have less numbers of voters would get better numbers.”

This is the second time the council has redrawn district boundaries since they were first formed in 2018. In October the previous year, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund threatened the city with litigation if it did not make the switch from at-large to district elections, claiming the former system diluted Latino vote.

By the end of 2017, the city established mandatory criteria that required population equity across all council districts and complied with the Federal Voting Rights Act.

The act prohibits districts that dilute minority voting rights and encourages a majority minority district. However, race cannot be a predominant factor when redrawing districts.

The “Yellow” map approved Wednesday provides a District 4 with a Latino citizen voting age population of 52%, giving the city its majority minority district.

Two other maps provided only a 50% Latino CVAP in District 4, and a map submitted by the public provided just a 44% Latino CVAP in a District 3 relocated from central Lodi to the northeast part of town.

Currently District 1 has 9,233 registered voters, of which 77% are white and 15% are Latino; District 2 has 6,943 registered voters, of which 76% are white and 21% are Latino; and District 3 has 7,507 registered voters of which 76% are white and 19% are Latino.

In addition, District 4 has 3,158 registered voters, of which 51% are Latino and 36% are white; while District 5 has 6,698 registered voters, of which 61% are white and 30% are Latino.

With the new map, District 1 will have 9,040 registered voters, of which 78% are white and 15% are Latino;

District 4 will have 3,443 registered voters, of which 52% are Latino and 36% are white; while District 5 will have 6,606 registered voters, of which 63% are white and 29% are Latino.

Districts 2 and 3 will see no demographic change with the new map.

“We’ve spent a bit of time looking over these maps,” Doug Kuehne told Wednesday’s meeting audience as he seconded a motion to approve.

“I don’t want you to think I’m hasty in my decision, because we’ve been spending all this time looking them over.”

Mayor Mark Chandler was absent from the meeting.

