3 dead after shooting, crash overnight

Three people are dead after crash overnight in Aurora, according to the Denver Police Department. Courtesy of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Three people are dead after a shooting and crash overnight in northwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said two of the victims were shot while driving on North Peoria Street, just south of Interstate-70, which led to the vehicle changing directions and crashing into another vehicle near East 39th Avenue.

Investigators have determined two dark-colored, mid-size sedans were on the roadway by the victims' vehicle. Police said people within one of the sedans fired at the victims' vehicle.

The sedan fled south and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 immediately.