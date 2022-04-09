ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Mekhi Becton casually carrying over 400 pounds in latest workout video

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Mekhi Becton has had his injury troubles, but he looks ready to roll already in the NFL offseason.

The polarizing Jets tackle (soon to be right tackle?) was seen in another workout video on Saturday, this time casually walking back and forth across a gym while carrying 200 pounds in weights in each hand. Earlier this week, Becton was benching 400 pounds while lying on the ground.

Becton injured his knee in Gang Green’s season opener last year, and head coach Robert Saleh indicated that the former first-round pick will have to navigate the challenges of maintaining an ideal weight for a player of his size. Saleh then said after the season that Becton would have to win his left tackle job back from Noah Fant, who took Becton’s place after surgery sidelined him after his Week 1 injury.

Jets GM Joe Douglas said the expectation was for Becton to be a starter next season, and it looks like Becton is making sure he will be ready for a bounceback season. He even was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Big Bust” during his latest workout, perhaps sporting some motivation heading into his third NFL season.

PITTSBURGH, PA
