New York City, NY

The Fight Fan: Previewing UFC 273

By Pete Hoffman
 2 days ago

The Fight Fan is back for another new episode, and Pete Hoffman is also covering some near fights that went down outside of the octagon.

Baseball returned this week, and it's return included a battle between Aaron Judge and the Yankees over contract extension negotiations, and a near benches-clearing brawl between the Mets and Nationals after Washington hit four New York batters in two games, two of them being struck in the face with fastballs.

Then, of course attention turns back to UFC, where Hoffman previews the upcoming UFC 273 event.

Listen to the full episode below!

