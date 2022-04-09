ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

3 deaths, almost 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Cloud area this week

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
Three more St. Cloud-area residents have died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported this week.

Between Monday and Friday, the health department reported 3,170 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those cases, 97 were in the tri-county St. Cloud area, including 53 cases in Stearns County, 29 cases in Sherburne County and 15 cases in Benton County.

The 31 deaths reported statewide this week (April 4-8) include three locals: one Stearns County resident in their early 90s, one Sherburne County resident in their late 90s and one Sherburne County resident in their late 60s.

Last week (March 28-April 1), there were 2,872 cases and 41 deaths reported in Minnesota.

Since the pandemic began, there have been:

  • 50,739 cases of COVID-19 and 366 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Stearns County
  • 27,223 cases of COVID-19 and and 181 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Sherburne County
  • 14,010 cases of COVID-19 and 174 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Benton County

Statewide, the health department has reported more than 1.43 million cases and 12,440 deaths.

Almost 75% of Minnesota's population age 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Locally, 60.7% of Stearns County residents, 58.2% of Sherburne County residents and 57.3% of Benton County residents age 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to health department statistics from Wednesday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 497.6 million cases worldwide, including nearly 80.4 million cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Globally, there have been almost 6.2 million deaths.

Find a vaccine clinic near you at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.

Sarah Kocher is the business reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-255-8799 or skocher@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @SarahAKocher.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

