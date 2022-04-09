ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gun violence continues to plague New Orleans overnight

By Aaron S. Lee
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported several shooting incidents, including two ending in fatalities overnight.

According to one of three NOPD reports, the latest occurred in the 3700 block of Herschel Street that left one person deceased.

At 4:18 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the scene in Algiers and found a male victim down near a residence, not far from where the shooting took place.

Police reported a suspect approached the victim and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Another homicide occurred in New Orleans East before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. an initial report showed a male victim having sustained several fatal gunshot wounds and declared deceased at the scene.

The NOPD had already reported six separate shootings throughout the day , including two that turned fatal.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

