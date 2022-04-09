Photos: The Masters Tournament through the years

(NEXSTAR) – For nearly 90 years, the Masters Tournament has been home to some of golf’s best moments. It’s hard to forget the modern-day highlights, like Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, bowing toward the course last year just moments before Matsuyama became the first Japanese male to win a major championship. Or when Tiger Woods won his first major championship in 1997.
But the Masters hasn’t always looked as it does today. Here’s a look back at the Tournament through the years in photos.
In 1934, the first Masters Tournament was held under the name “Augusta National Invitation Tournament.” One of its co-founders, Clifford Roberts, wanted to call the event the Masters Tournament but fellow founder, Bobby Jones, felt it was too presumptuous . Jones relented in 1939 and the name changed to what we know today. The 1940 Masters Tournament was the first time it was scheduled during the first full week of April, according to the Masters Tournament timeline .
Horton Smith became the inaugural champion in 1934.
In the 1940s, the iconic trophies – the green jacket and the trophy itself – became staples of the event. According to the Masters, the first trophy was awarded in 1942 and first the green jacket in 1949. The caddie uniform of white coveralls, which is still in place today, was also set in 1940.
For three years, the Masters were put on hold due to World War II. In its 1946 return, the Masters also doubled the prize money. The next year, the first Leader Board was erected.
The first Champions Dinner was held in 1952 and in 1954, Sam Snead won his third Masters with a score of 289 – the highest in Tournament history. That record still stands, tied with 1956 and 2007, according to the Masters . The 1950s would close out with Arnold Palmer winning the first of his four Masters. Only two golfers have won the Masters more than Palmer – Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Nicklaus would go on to win his first Masters in 1963 and would close out the decade with three total wins. In 1986, Nicklaus won his sixth jacket and became the oldest champion in tournament history.
Fast-forward to 1997, Woods became the youngest player to ever win the Masters at 21-years-old. He also set the records for the lowest 72-hole total and the widest victory margin.
The early 2000s were also marked with milestones – Mike Weir became the first Canadian and left-hander to win the Masters, Phil Mickelson won his first in 2004, Palmer played his 50th consecutive competitive Masters, Gary Player broke Palmer’s record with 52 consecutive, and Angel Cabrera became the first South American champion.
And of course, who could forget the milestones of the last two years of the Masters.
In 2020, the Tournament was postponed and played in November without any patrons due to COVID-19. Dustin Johnson would win his first green jacket that year, scoring a 20-under-par 268 for the lowest score in Masters history. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win a major championship 10 years after receiving Low Amateur honors in the 2011 Masters.
Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Tiger Woods did it. No, Tiger wasn’t all that competitive at the 2022 Masters after a strong start, but he was able to finish all 72 holes after making the cut. That in itself is a major accomplishment in his first competitive tournament after his terrible car accident in early 2021.
Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2022 Masters is coming down the stretch on Sunday, and while 36- and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler remains on top, a sterling round from Rory McIlroy has turned Augusta National on its head. McIlroy matched the best Sunday round in Masters history, posting an 8-under 64 to stand as the clubhouse leader as Scheffler looks to hold strong over the final few holes.
World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler ended day 1 of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National with a robust score that had him among the leaders at three strokes under par. Little did patrons at the Masters know that they were about to witness history at Augusta on the tournament’s second day. Scheffler proceeded to outdo himself, finishing round 2 five shots under par, giving him a five-stroke lead heading into the third round at Augusta. The five-stroke lead puts the world no. 1 in rare Masters company, all but guaranteeing he’ll be slipping on the green jacket, as noted by ESPN.
Tyrrell Hatton didn’t perform well at The Masters this year and following his round, he made his opinion on Augusta National’s golf course extremely clear. To sum things up: Hatton isn’t a fan of how unpredictable Augusta National’s golf course can be at times. Hatton was...
Scottie Scheffler just scored the biggest Masters Tournament payout in history. The 2022 Masters Tournament set a new prize record this year, as the total purse money at stake for golfers ballooned to $15 million in total, up from last year’s $11.5 million. And Scheffler will take home $2.7 million for winning his first Masters Tournament by three strokes on Sunday, which is several hundred thousand dollars more than the $2.07 million grand prize that the 2021 winner received.
After 54 holes of demanding golf at Augusta National Golf Club, we look at The Masters leaderboard after Round 3 with Scottie Scheffler hanging on. We’re just 18 holes away from crowning a new champion at The Masters. After the wind-swept Friday rounds, it seemed as if Scottie Scheffler might run away with things at Augusta National Golf Club. While most players tried to just survive, the 25-year-old Texan with three wins in his previous five starts shot a 67 that gave him a five-shot lead.
Tiger Woods confirmed he will play at The Open Championship at St. Andrews after he completed four rounds at The Masters. Woods carded his second consecutive score of 78 at Augusta National in his Sunday red and he finished 13-over-par after four rounds. The five-time Masters champion began his day...
