Pittsburgh, PA

Dwayne Haskins shared chilling final post about being ‘at peace’ just hours before Steelers star died at 24

By Kaylee Pugliese
 2 days ago

NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a car Credit: Getty
Dwayne Haskins shared chilling final post about being ‘at peace’ just hours before he died at 24-years-old Credit: Instagram

On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a reposted quote that read "'It is what it is’ will keep you at peace."

Before that, Haskins’ last post on his feed was a photo of him in St. Thomas on March 30.

Football fans and fellow athletes are mourning the tragic loss of the former Ohio State quarterback.

New York Jets Safety Will Parks commented, “WE GONNA MISS YOU BRO.”

Others commented, “RIP brother.”

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that he is "truly heartbroken" over the tragic death, while fans of the former Ohio State star took to social media to pay tribute.

"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin's statement read.

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."

The 24-year-old's death comes just weeks before his birthday on May 3, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that at the time of his death, Haskins had been training with some of the team's quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers.

Haskins stood out at Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory in the 2018 season before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh and losing his steam.

Though he initially joined the team in the 2021 offseason, Haskins didn't see any playing time but still had hope for his NFL career.

Haskins went 3-10 as a starter in both seasons. He completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Just last month, Haskins signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh team for his second chance in the League.

"I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason," Haskins said in January.

"I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet.

"And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in a position to play."

Haskins, who grew up in Maryland, had been under fire for behavioral issues throughout his career.

Dwayne Haskins laughs with teammates Credit: Getty
Dwayne Haskins was signed to the Steelers in the 2021 offseason Credit: Getty

Jeff Braxton
2d ago

All of our lives are so fragile. We must all bowedown to Our Father in heaven. Ask him forgiveness. Look around who ever reads this. People are dying, Old and young. Whether it's killing someone or someone else being killed. We all need each other. Friends and Foes Lord bless His Family. Bless 🙌 All that reads this.

Lisa Clark
1d ago

may he rest in peace may his family find comfort in his memories his talent and all the dishes young man had going for him I send my condolences to his family his friends and his teammates it is so sad that such a tragedy what on Earth it breaks my heart to read the story how this young man passed away so sorry bless his family and all those who have lost a loved one may

Wilma Scott
1d ago

Unless You’re A Mind Reader Stop Trying To Figure Out Exactly What Went On… You Weren’t There Were You!!! Lord, Help These Twisted Mind People!!! Sleep Peacefully Sweetheart !!! Prayers For Everyone!!!😢💔🕊💐🥰🙏🏽

