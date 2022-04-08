ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scheif's Healthcare Heroes - Siara Wareham

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We really tried to make the best of what we could." The opportunity to gather again means a lot to many. Throughout this pandemic, there have been times where we've had to stay home and limit our time together. The Winnipeg Jets certainly felt that with nearly the whole 2020-21 season...

www.nhl.com

NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a fourth-straight loss

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing to look for the playoff form that has led them to two-straight Stanley Cups. While Friday was a step in the right direction, it marked the fourth-consecutive loss for Tampa Bay, something the team has not done since February of 2020.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Mahovlich recalls 500th NHL goal

Third of eight-part series looks back at Hall of Fame forward finishing career with Canadiens. An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the third part of the series, Class of 1981 Hockey Hall of Famer Frank Mahovlich, who won the Stanley Cup six times with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, discusses his 500th NHL goal.
NHL
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Michael Neidorff

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues released the following statement on the passing of Centene Corporation CEO Michael Neidorff:. The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre join our entire region in paying tribute to the memory of Michael Neidorff, whose impact on our community and its people was extraordinary and will never be forgotten.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Red Wings eliminated, miss playoffs for sixth consecutive season

Calder Trophy candidates Seider, Raymond, prospect pool, provide bright future. The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season. Detroit (28-34-10), eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday, hasn't made the playoffs since 2015-16, the end of their 25-season streak.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings assign Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids

Hirose, 25, has logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. The left winger has also suited up in 52 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 31 assists (1st) and 45 points (2nd). Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 100 points (24-76-100) and 28 penalty minutes in 116 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and logged seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

TAMPA - Owen Power took the ice for the first time as a member of the Sabres inside Amalie Arena on Sunday morning, though he will have more time get acclimated before joining the lineup. Power, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, is expected to make his NHL...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Flyers Sign Forward Bobby Brink to Entry-Level Contract

National Champion, leading NCAA scorer and 2019 second round pick inks three-year deal with Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Bobby Brink, the club's second-round pick (34th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year entry-level contract which will begin this season (2021-22), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Winnipeg Jets#Colorado Avalanche#Nhl
NHL

McKay wins Hobey Baker Award as top college player

Undrafted Minnesota State goalie can sign with any team after national championship game Saturday. Dryden McKay, a goalie from Minnesota State University, won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday. The 24-year-old senior was voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey this season ahead of finalists Bobby Brink, a...
HOCKEY
NHL

Notebook: Stephens cleared to play; Rasmussen's scoring surge

The Detroit Red Wings are about to get a significant boost to their offense for the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season. Nearly five months after suffering a lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 13, Mitchell Stephens confirmed after Friday's practice that he has been cleared to play.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres blanked on the road against Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to slow down the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 loss Sunday evening at Amalie Arena. Craig Anderson made 23 saves for the Sabres. Corey Perry, Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Ross Colton all scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots to earn his 43rd career shutout, putting him in a tie with Gump Worsley for 38th all-time.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Getzlaf could return for Ducks against Hurricanes

Backstrom out for Capitals; Pastrnak, Lindholm remain sidelined for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf could return against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSC, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The forward...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Bruins-Lightning battle for third in Atlantic

Maple Leafs, Rangers can clinch berths; Wild try to stay ahead of Blues in Central. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 22 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Ducks Sign McLaughlin to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed left wing Blake McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season. McLaughlin will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season. McLaughlin, 22...
NHL
NHL

Levi wins Richter Award as NCAA's top goaltender

Buffalo Sabres prospect Devon Levi has won the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goaltender in college hockey. Levi, 20, led the nation with a .952 save percentage, the second-best mark in NCAA history. He tied for second in shutouts (11) and third in goals-against average. He was also named First Team All-American and won the Tim Taylor Award as college hockey's top rookie.
BOSTON, MA

