Manatee County, FL

Port Manatee-area scrapyard fire billows smoke seen for miles

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a large blaze at a recycling scrapyard near Port Manatee Saturday.

The North River Fire Department responded to a fire at Port Manatee Scrap Metal at 13838 Harllee Road Saturday morning.

“The fire is confined, and crews are working to extinguish the fire,” Manatee County Government Public Safety said in a tweet shortly after noon.

In an update in the afternoon, fire and Manatee County government officials said the fire was 25 percent contained, but it had extended somewhat toward some nearby storage areas.

Authorities warned motorists traveling past the site not to stop and told residents in the vicinity to stay indoors with windows and doors closed to avoid breathing the smoke.

"Don’t stop," said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. "You have a mixture of metals and plastics from appliances and vehicles. Residents and ... vehicles should not stop on the side of (U.S) 41 and should not be breathing this air."

During the update, the smoke from the fire was billowing high into the air, and not causing visibility problems on nearby roads. Hopes said the winds were keeping the smoke dispersed, but should that change, roads could be closed as needed for safety.

"These are metal scrap piles – there are a lot of mixed materials that are serving as fuel at the moment," Hopes said, flanked by fire officials. "There are compressors that are in old refrigerators and freezers. It’s not a safe place to stop off on your way to the beach."

Fire officials said they expected to be able to control the fire with the resources they had on hand and were not planning additional updates unless circumstances changed.

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation, they said.

