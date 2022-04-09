Families upset after crosses, personal items removed from gravesites

Families are upset after crews at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice removed crosses and other personal items from gravesites.

Liliana Cardenas was among about forty people who gathered at the cemetery after the decorations they left were found discarded in a pile on the grounds.

She said “we come here to grieve.”

But this time were there to express their frustration and anger.

Magdalena Jaronczy told CBS 2, the items removed include a cross made of legos by her four-year-old son for his grandfather’s grave.

"Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for us. He did and for them to treat the crust this way. It's very, it shouldn't even happen. This is a Catholic cemetery," Jaronczy said.

The Archdiocese says the crosses and other items were in violation of long-standing rules and could interfere with clean-up and lawn-mowing.

It regrets adding to the families’ grief.