ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, IL

Families upset after crosses, personal items removed from gravesites

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zg1U_0f4Sxt7J00

Families are upset after crews at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice removed crosses and other personal items from gravesites.

Liliana Cardenas was among about forty people who gathered at the cemetery after the decorations they left were found discarded in a pile on the grounds.

She said “we come here to grieve.”

But this time were there to express their frustration and anger.

Magdalena Jaronczy told CBS 2, the items removed include a cross made of legos by her four-year-old son for his grandfather’s grave.

"Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for us. He did and for them to treat the crust this way. It's very, it shouldn't even happen. This is a Catholic cemetery," Jaronczy said.

The Archdiocese says the crosses and other items were in violation of long-standing rules and could interfere with clean-up and lawn-mowing.

It regrets adding to the families’ grief.

Comments / 1

David
2d ago

Simple enough. Go before the mowing and trimming of your loved ones cemetery. And take the crosses and flowers off and replace them after the contractor has finished mowing and trimming the cemetery completely. It's not disrespectful to have to remove all that is in the way of the equipment needed to mow and trim. And most cemeteries have a set day for the cemetery to be mowed and trimmed. Just ask what day it is. And help by removing the decorations. That will also make the contractor happy and save hour's of time it takes someone else to walk through the entire cemetery and removing all of these things before they can start mowing and trimming. It also helps to save money on the man hour's billed to the cemetery to get the job done. Stop complaining and lend a hand. If you can't or just don't want to then don't leave things out. That's not disrespectful either.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Justice, IL
Society
City
Justice, IL
Tracey Folly

My husband was furious with the 'just married' sign and shaving cream decorations his family put on his truck

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He made them wash his truck before we left for our honeymoon. My husband and I held our wedding ceremony in his mother's backyard on an unseasonably hot early fall day. After we said, "I do," and retreated to opposite sides of the house with our respective wedding guests, several of his family members did the unthinkable.
The Atlantic

Goodbye Letter to My Lover’s Wife

To the one who begged for no more guests and carved a kitchen chair for me anyway:. I took a seat at your overturned table, legs snapped and trembling. Licked his fingers while you stomped the dishes back to sand. Cried in closets for three days before you asked where...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs 2#Catholic
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family forced from home after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville family was forced from their home early Wednesday morning when it caught on fire. It happened in the 800 block of East Virginia Street just after 2 a.m. Officials say there were several people inside a bedroom when the fire started. Firefighters were able to get the fire under […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Countrymom

My friend boarded a bus to find her parents who abandoned her when she was 14

**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
Daily Mail

Plans to remove clenched fist Daunte Wright memorial that blocks sidewalk at location of his manslaughter are halted after his family complained

Minnesota officials won't take down a clenched fist memorial to black police shooting victim Daunte Wright that is blocking a sidewalk after complaints from his family. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said she and her husband, Aubrey, along with the family's attorney, Jeff Storms, will meet with Brooklyn Center city manager Reggie Edwards and the city attorney Troy Gilchrist on Tuesday after Edwards informed the family of plans to take down the memorial, the Star Tribune reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy