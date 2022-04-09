ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville honors local military heroes with banners

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

Applications are now open in a Western Suburb for a program honoring local military heroes.

This past week, Naperville announced a new street banner program called “Naperville Salutes,” allowing the public to nominate an active-duty service member or veteran to be honored with a street banner that will be hung from a city light post in various locations throughout town.

The living tribute to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces and their family members is a joint effort between the VFW, Naperville Heritage Society, Freedom Heroes of Naperville, the Naperville Public Arts Task Force, the city and park district, along with Naperville Responds for Veterans.

Nominations for the banners that will hang twice a year for two to three month periods can be made now through the city of Naperville website.

Comments / 1

