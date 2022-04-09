ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Live updates: Auburn football's 2022 A-Day spring game

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOW0C_0f4Sxn4B00

AUBURN — The end of spring practices for Auburn football brings a public scrimmage celebrating survival of this stage of the offseason.

And that does mean survival for Bryan Harsin and his program. Auburn conducted an internal investigation of Harsin one month before spring practices started. After he was retained, addressing injury shortages became the task. A number of players expected to be important in the 2022 season have been sidelined or limited this spring.

But the consensus among players, and even Harsin, is that team chemistry has improved drastically. For Auburn fans, that in itself is worth celebrating Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Follow along for live updates of the event here.

MAIN PRIORITY: DC Jeff Schmedding keeps Mason's scheme, but new emphasis emerges at Auburn football spring practice

MENDING PERIOD:What Bryan Harsin has done to improve player relationships after Auburn football investigation

How to watch Auburn spring game on live stream

The A-Day game will be televised, but Auburn fans who aren't at Jordan-Hare Stadium can tune in at 1 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN.com/watch (for ESPN+ and SECN+ subscribers). The broadcast duo will be Cole Cubelic and Tera Talmadge.

Live updates: Auburn football 2022 A-Day spring game

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#College Football#Auburn Football#Secn
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn football lands commitment from 4-star safety Terrance Love

AUBURN — Auburn football landed a huge commitment from four-star safety Terrance Love on Sunday. He's the second recruit to commit to Auburn's 2023 class. Love attends Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, where he is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 16 safety in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Florida and Tennessee were among the other schools to make an offer to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Two more Alabama basketball players enter NCAA transfer portal

Two more Alabama basketball players, both honored during senior day last season and already expected to depart the program, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday. Scholarship forward James Rojas put his name in the portal, On3 Sports reported, as did walk-on guard Britton Johnson. More in Alabama sports:. Johnson, from...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy