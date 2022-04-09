ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

NAACP looks into alleged racist incident at McDonald’s

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9W30_0f4SxmBS00

In response to a reported racist incident at an Ohio McDonalds, a local NAACP chapter has started an investigation.

According to a police report cited by WTOV , after a group of kids went outside a McDonald’s on Sunset Boulevard in Steubenville, Ohio, late Thursday afternoon to “fight or watch a fight,” a supervisor from the restaurant told them to leave the premises and “go pick cotton.”

“It was disturbing,” said CJ Mitchell, Treasurer of the Steubenville Chapter of the NAACP , a national civil rights and social justice organization with local chapters.

Police were called to the scene, located near Harding Middle School, shortly after 4 p.m. Ohio School Report Card data shows that 22% of the school’s students are Black and 100% are at an “economic disadvantage.”

While McDonald’s staff told authorities about the fight, WTOV said there is no indication in the police report that it occurred.

“Three parents of the alleged effected students filed complaints with the NAACP for us to follow up on the incident,” according to Mitchell.

While the juveniles said the supervisor uttered the racist comment to them, McDonald’s personnel have denied that “racial language was ever said,” according to WTOV. They accused a parent of yelling obscenities.

According to a statement of principles from McDonald’s “unwelcome verbal conduct such as threats, epithets, derogatory comments or slurs, unwanted nicknames, derogatory jokes, or comments or teasing about an individual’s dress or presentation,” are some of the actions that are not to be tolerated at McDonald’s locations.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized McDonald’s in the past for having policies that perpetuate systemic racism.

“Discrimination has no place at my McDonald’s restaurants. I am deeply committed to running a values-led organization and have launched a full investigation of these claims,” said Tom Locke, the owner and operator of the Steubenville McDonald’s restaurant.

Locke also said students have always been welcome at the restaurant, but a possible fight led to calling police. As of 2103, a McDonald’s Standards of Business Conduct document said employees “must immediately report accidents and unsafe practices or conditions to their immediate supervisors,” though it did not specify if this requirement covered fights.

“I'm familiar with the kids traffic at the McDonald’s and I know that it can be challenging but the alleged words that were used and the tone of the words used is troubling and it was disturbing for all of us that read it,” said Mitchell.

Going forward, the Steubenville NAACP branch intends to look further into the issue to determine exactly what happened, he added.

“With the NAACP we pride ourselves in being the voice of the voiceless and it doesn’t get more like that than with middle school kids so we want to speak up on their behalf and find out the facts and if it is true we want to hold those responsible accountable,” said Mitchell.

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Mcdonald, OH
Steubenville, OH
Society
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts father arrested after allegedly impregnating 14-year-old daughter, planned to flee to Puerto Rico

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ohio Mcdonalds#Wtov#Ohio School Report Card
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver. According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened. The woman ran from the bus in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz's attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely...
COLLEGES
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy