ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Family of man shot, killed by Boise Police continue search for answers

By By TRISTAN LEWIS KTVB.COM
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3SVx_0f4SxjXH00

Originally published April 7 on KTVB.COM .BOISE — The family of the Boise man shot and killed by officers in October 2021 is still looking for answers, even after body camera and surveillance footage was released by Boise Police Wednesday.

“Prior to my son standing up he was a non-threat and they came at him in a threatening manner,” Melissa Walton told 7 Investigates Wednesday. “They did not respond to a mental health call. They responded as police officers ready to shoot.”

Ada County dispatch called BPD about a possible suicidal man who may have been attempting to jump from what was then an unknown location on Oct. 27.

Reports indicated the man, later identified as 26-year-old Zachary Snow, might be on Interstate 184, a business at 27th and Main, then a business near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street.

Officers found Snow in a surface parking lot near Capitol and Myrtle. As officers approached, he “took a defensive posture and refused commands to show his hands. He pulled a hard black object from his rear waistband and took a shooter’s stance imitating that he had a gun. Officers believed he had a gun in hand and that they were going to be fired upon. Two officers then fired their weapons in self-defense,” the Boise Police said.

The Boise Police Department said the object Snow had pulled from his waistband was later determined to be a black, cylinder-shaped, portable speaker.

Gem County Prosecutor Erick B. Thomson reviewed Critical Incident Task Force reports, videos and applicable law, and determined that “the officers acted in self-defense and his office would not be taking any action,” the police department said Wednesday.

The family’s attorney, Steven Fisher, said watching the newly released videos did show Snow looking suspicious, but he does not believe officers went into the situation with him correctly.

“I’m thinking, why was the first thing out of the officer’s mouth, ‘You’re under arrest?’” Fisher said.

Walton said she called 911 to report her suicidal son and informed them about his mental state and how he was unarmed and wanted police to kill him.

“He wanted to jump off a building because he didn’t have any weapons,” Walton said. “He couldn’t shoot himself, he couldn’t cut himself. He was out of his medication so he couldn’t overdose. I made sure to relay that to the officers.”

Given that information, Fisher said the officers who responded weren’t qualified to handle this type of situation.

“You’re backing a person into a corner and then showing force,” Fisher said. “That’s not how you respond to a situation like that. It didn’t need to go down like that.”

Boise Police said in the report that heading into the call they knew Snow was suicidal.

Officers were advised that Snow had a felony failure-to-appear warrant and would run if he saw police. Boise Police told 7 Investigates officers planned to check on Snow’s welfare and arrest him on the warrant.

Before approaching Snow, officers “Had him under surveillance and coordinated a response to prevent him from fleeing,” said Boise Police.

“There’s no way that they should have created a situation where he ends up dying when the goal and the whole purpose for the call was to save him,” Fisher said. “They just converted it from a call to help save a life, into an arrest. Pure and simple.”

KTVB asked the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Treasure Valley to weigh on the situation because of its work with law enforcement around the state. The organization is able to lead law enforcement agencies through Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training and is involved in mobile crisis calls.

“It is impossible to know every part of the story and all the de-escalation techniques that were used, and therefore will not comment on what the officers did or did not do, and the actions or inactions of Mr. Snow. We do affirm and know that people with serious mental illnesses are not inherently dangerous or violent,” said a statement to KTVB from NAMI Treasure Valley.

With the investigation finished, Fisher requested the evidence so he can do his own analysis. He said the issues the prosecutor reviewed in the case are not the same issues the family has.

“What we’re looking at is a systemic problem, not purely those officers but it’s the whole, ‘How we train these people to respond to these kinds of situations,’” Fisher said.

Fisher filed a tort claim on the family’s behalf. He said the next step is to bring a civil action lawsuit against Boise Police to hopefully bring change in how police handle mental health calls.

“The officers simply were not qualified and they didn’t do it right,” said Fisher.

After the shooting, the Boise Police Department released a statement saying all of its officers receive crisis intervention training, which includes verbal de-escalation, interviewing techniques for special victims, and use of force options with people in crisis. The department also staffs a Behavioral Health Response Team. However, that team did not go out on the call related to Snow’s crisis.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also confirmed to KTVB that the IDHW Mobile Crisis Unit did not respond, either.

KTVB reached out to Boise Police with questions about the department’s knowledge of Snow’s mental health history and where BHRT was at the time of this entire incident. A spokesperson said because of the tort claim filed they were not able to provide additional details.

Comments / 3

Related
WSMV

Family of man shot and killed reacts to arrests

No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night. We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville. Plus, Lisa says storms Friday. Middle Tennessee gas...
NASHVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Police: Man Shot, Killed by Police Near Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, authorities said. Tacoma police said police made contact with an armed person at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and that police shot the person, KING-TV reported. No other injuries were reported. Tacoma police spokesperson...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Ada County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Training#Mental Health#Ktvb#Ktvb Com#Ada County Dispatch#Capitol Boulevard
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

19-year-old arrested in Spokane Valley after reportedly shooting rifle into woods

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street. Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREM2

New documents reveal what led to Red Top Motel shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Newly filed court documents reveal what led up to the shooting at the Red Top Motel last week. Spokane County Sheriff's office arrested the man they believe is responsible, Joshua Seth, yesterday. He made his first appearance in court this afternoon. Investigators say the victim...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
660
Followers
901
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy