Red Flag Warning issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA .Low humidity, gusty winds, and low fuel moisture will lead to a high risk for rapid fire spread today. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger, which is in effect until 9 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East Carteret, Inland Onslow and Coastal Onslow. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 60s. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions.
