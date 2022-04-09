Drayton Farley ‘Pitchin’ Fits’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

If you’ve ever heard of Drayton Farley, there’s a good chance you’ve heard “Pitchin’ Fits” a time or two. Right now, it is his most popular song and has garnered over 2 million streams on Spotify alone. The song is about going through hard times but having that one person there to make things seem bearable. Most people have been there at one time or another. As a result, it’s one of those songs that hits close to home for countless listeners.

Drayton Farley included “Pitchin’ Fits” on his debut album A Hard Up Life. The album dropped in January of 2021 and the world was still in a pretty rough place overall. This timing combined with Farley’s songwriting made this song popular among country music fans who were feeling down and out.

Best Lines: " It's a long and hurtful phase / And I don't know if I belong here at all. / But when I'm here with you / I don't mind at all. "; " Tell me I'm not crazy / And we all feel like this. / I've been so damn down here lately / Tell me I'm just pitchin' fits. "

Recently, Outsider sat down with Drayton Farley and talked about a wide range of things including “Pitchin’ Fits” and the story behind it. Farley said that there wasn’t a big “crazy story” behind the song. Instead, he said, “Writing that one was almost like a journal entry more than anything. It was almost like a little therapy session.”

Drayton Farley went on to say that the lyrics to “Pitchin’ Fits” poured out of him quickly. “I had been in a really negative place for a really long time. [I was] just really stressed out and depressed with the way life was heading.” At the time, he said, he had a good job, a happy marriage, a beautiful child, and everyone in his family was healthy. However, “there was still something about life and the way everything was working out that wasn’t fulfilling at all.”

Before COVID hit, Drayton Farley’s job as an assembly line worker was already incredibly demanding. It left little time for him to balance his blossoming music career and spending time with his family. Then, the pandemic hit and, he said, “It seemed like everything around me was negative. Everything was a downer. There was nothing good going on. Everything was falling apart around me and just in the world in general.”

Casting a Wide Net

“Pitchin’ Fits” is a personal song for Drayton Farley. However, he didn’t want to narrow his focus too much. “I was just pouring out feelings that I had been having. When I realized that what was coming out was going to actually be a song, I decided to try to make sure I was writing it in a way that didn’t just fit my life. It could fit anyone else’s because we’re all human and we all suffer the same things.”

Drayton expanded on this a little further saying, “If you get too specific, lyrically, you narrow your audience to people who are almost exactly like you. A lot of times, in country music that’s what happens. It’s songs written for country music fans. ‘Pitchin’ Fits’ was clearly not a very specific song as far as any one group of people and I tried to keep it that way.”

[Verse]

Tell me, can you save me?

I think I’ve fallen sick

I have grown to be so angry

And I just can’t call it quits

Tell me I’m not crazy

And we all feel like this

I’ve been so damn down here lately

Tell me I’m just pitchin’ fits

[Chorus]

‘Cause it’s a long and hurtful phase

And I don’t know if I belong here at all

But when I’m here with you

I don’t mind at all

I don’t mind at all

[Verse]

So tell me I’m still breathing

I’m gonna be okay

Tell me you’re still here

And you won’t ever go away

Tell me I’m not dying

Just need to get some rest

And tell me all this trying

Will pay off in the end

[Chorus]

‘Cause it’s a long and hurtful phase

And I don’t know if I belong here at all

But when I’m here with you

I don’t mind at all

I don’t mind at all

[Verse]

Tell me all these things

That I cannot tell myself

Tell me you don’t think

That I need to get some help

Tell me that you love me

Just tell me one more time

Tell me that I’m dreaming

Just open up my eyes

[Outro]

‘Cause it’s a long and hurtful phase

And I don’t know if I belong here at all

But when I’m here with you

I don’t mind at all

I don’t mind at all

Oh, when I’m here with you

I don’t mind at all

I don’t mind at all