Route 2 East in Glastonbury Reopened After Rollover Crash

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills.
Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police.
They are now in critical condition.
Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage.
Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions.
