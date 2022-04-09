6 New Foods at Yankee Stadium That Knock it out of the Park

Some of New York City’s most iconic food items are so famous they’re—get this—actually the subject of debate and even scientific analysis. Tears of joy and angst have been shed not only over which of NYC’s vast and varied pizza and bagel options are the very best, but also over what makes them so much finer than the rest. Don’t even think about asking for ketchup at the hot dog cart if the line’s within earshot. And with so many marvelous options all around the city, precisely where to fold, schmear and top these world class foodstuffs invites a whole other conversation.

