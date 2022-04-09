ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Few Showers This Evening; Sunshine for Sunday

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat for thunder and lightning has passed, and while we may see a few showers this evening, nothing serious is expected. Temperatures this evening will fall back...

www.wpri.com

