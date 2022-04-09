ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Fire danger for the next several days

By Brooklinn Rae
KCBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect today across the entire South Plains as wind speeds are expected to be between 15-25 mph and very dry conditions continue. A quiet and cool start to the day but that is no indication of how the afternoon...

