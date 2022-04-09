ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: It's time for the Red-White Spring Game! Follow along for observations, analysis and more

By Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

All of those new faces the Huskers added this offseason? Well, it's finally time to see them in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Journal Star crew will have eyes on the action — follow along with us!

We'll get rolling around 1 p.m. BTN has the broadcast, which you can watch here .

Throw of the day? Freshman transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy actually had two entries into the "best throw" category Saturday.

On the one that counted, Purdy waited patiently in the pocket then delivered a strike across his body to a leaping AJ Rollings, who snared the ball between two defenders for a 27-yard gain.

It was a pretty sight, to be sure.

@drews_newsfeed: "Really nice ball from Purdy to the TE Rollins, who made a nice play to high point the ball and bring it down. Maybe the best throw of the day thus far? That first one from Thompson was a heckuva throw too."

@Sir_Yehoshua: Great throw by Purdy. Great grab by Rollins.

@stukenholtz: That's a 'throw of the day' candidate from Purdy to Rollins.

Early house call: Anthony Grant said earlier this week he feels in his "element" at running back. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder certainly looked comfortable bobbing and weaving through defenders en route to a 60-yard touchdown for the balloon-releasing score.

Grant improvised a bit. Initially taking a handoff up the middle, he cut out to his left and won a sprint to the north end zone.

@NebCornholio: "That's exactly what I envision Anthony Grant doing. Good burst, and nice vision to get to the outside and find room. #Huskers"

@MoHuskerFan: "Anthony Grant for the Heisman. Too early? #GBR"

@CANTquitMUSIC: "Anthony Grant will be a special running back for Nebraska."

A boomer from Buschini: The recipient of the first loud cheer of the afternoon? Well, the punter, of course.

Using the wind as an ally, Montana transfer Brian Buschini ripped a ball 63 yards into the sky. The ball trickled into the end zone for a touchback, but that was besides the point. Solid contact by a punter was a sight for sore eyes, clearly.

@CornhuskerJuan: "Buschini is a legend"

@fromakowski: Brian Buschini. Holy cow, what a leg!"

@dchuskerfan: Buschini for Heisman. #Huskers

